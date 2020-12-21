Connacht prop Paddy McAllister has defended his captain Paul Boyle after the western province missed out on a losing bonus point to Bristol Bears.

Bristol defeated Connacht in an ill-disciplined Heineken Champions Cup encounter at the Galway Sportsground by 27 points to 18, denying the home side a losing bonus point.

However, Connacht declined to take a penalty kick in the dying seconds of the match and instead went for a scrum in an effort to score a try.

What a win for @BristolBears 👏 An enticing game at The Sportsground but @connachtrugby fall just short 😳#HeinekenChampionsCup #CONvBRI pic.twitter.com/2DFU6Z4GTK — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 20, 2020

The clock was in the red by the time Connacht were awarded a penalty in the opposition 22, and had only scored two tries up until that point, so three points would have rewarded them just as much as a try.

The commentators were left baffled by the decision, as Connacht failed to score the try and missed out on an easy penalty kick to secure the losing bonus point.

Captain Paul Boyle came under some criticism online for the decision, with McAlister coming to the 23-year old’s defence on Twitter.

“Seeing a teammate getting some of the abuse I’m seeing on Twitter is ridiculous, Paul Boyle is a young man who is playing out of his skin at the moment for his club.

“Doing a great job as a leader in the squad and has the backing from everyone. Those keyboard warriors can uppercut themselves,” McAllister said.

‘You’ve got to trust the players out on the field’

Connacht endured a frustrating evening at the Sportsground, with head coach Andy Friend admitting the side had made a number of ‘dumb’ decisions during the game.

However, Friend insisted that he had faith in his players to make their own judgement calls out on the pitch, even if they don’t always come to fruition.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to trust the players out on the field and if they feel that they’ve got momentum with things and they think they can get over then I’ll back that,” Friend said.

