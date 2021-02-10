Share and Enjoy !

All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith has named fellow number nine Antoine Dupont as the best player in the world.

The Frenchman was in exceptional form against Italy at the weekend, as Dupont came up with four try assists and scored one for himself in the 40-point rout in Rome.

The diminutive scrum-half was named as the Guinness Six Nations player of round one for his efforts, but Smith has gone one step further by claiming he is the best rugby player on the planet right now.

“Antoine Dupont – this guy is on another level! No one is near him at the moment. He’s the point of difference for both his club and country. He’s helping me look at parts of my game to improve,” Smith wrote on Twitter in response to the Six Nations asking who the world’s best player was.

2020 Six Nations player of the championship

The New Zealand hasn’t been far off being the best player in the world himself in the past, having nailed down the All Blacks number nine jersey for almost a decade now.

With Smith being Dupont’s senior by eight years, the fact that the All Blacks stalwart is taking notes from the Frenchman helps to give an idea of just how good the Toulouse scrum half is.

Dupont picked up the Six Nations player of the championship in last year’s tournament and based off of his performance in round one is an early favourite to retain that title.

The scrum-half is yet to win a Six Nations, but France are now the bookies’ favourites for 2021 after England’s loss to Scotland in the opening round.

