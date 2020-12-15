Could the All Blacks be going home early? 

The draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup threw up plenty of interesting match-ups, with some counting their lucky stars while others will be cursing their luck.

The tournament is still three years away so obviously a lot can change in that amount of time, but the likes of Ireland and Scotland will be far from happy with the draw.

Below are the main talking points from the 2023 Rugby World Cup pool draw.

Your Pools at Rugby World Cup 2023! Register for tickets here: https://t.co/wiftbbRu2B#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/PFKEGHRrAO — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) December 14, 2020

Another quarter-final exit on the cards for Ireland

Perennial underachievers at the World Cup, Ireland couldn’t have gotten a much more difficult draw than the one they ended up with.

While they should expect to beat Scotland in 2023’s ‘pool of death’ finishing top of the pile is a big ask with the reigning world champions standing in their way.

Even if they do win all their pool matches they will come up against either the hosts France, who look like they’ll be serious World Cup contenders by 2023, or three time world champions New Zealand.

Ireland have blown much easier opportunities of progressing to the last four than the one they’ll get in 2023 and will need to seriously improve on 2020’s form if they hope to stand a chance.

Easy route for England

In contrast to Ireland and Scotland, the draw couldn’t have gone much better for the English.

Eddie Jones’ men shouldn’t have too much trouble in seeing off Japan and Argentina in the pool stages and will fancy their chances against one of Australia, Wales or Fiji in the quarter-final.

England were probably due a bit of luck after being drawn in the pool of death at the last two tournaments, and could make it to the last four without being seriously tested based on current form.

The draw for teams in pools A and B is without doubt a lot tougher, with even some of the biggest names in danger of facing an early exit.

Could the All Blacks be going home early?

Again, 2023 is a long way out, but based on current form a quarter-final loss for New Zealand is certainly not out of the question.

France have shown huge progression under Fabien Galthie and Shaun Edwards in a short space of time and their upward trajectory shows no signs of slowing yet.

Les Bleus will continue to grow with young guns Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack steering the ship and have shown a knack for beating the All Blacks at the World Cup in the past.

If the French do manage to beat New Zealand at home, the All Blacks will likely face the reigning world champions in the quarter-finals, where one of the two titans will exit the tournament early.

Australia, Wales and Fiji together again

The trio seem inseparable at the World Cup, being drawn in the same pool for the third consecutive tournament.

Wales are technically the top-seeded side in the pool, but look a long way from the team that came fourth at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

While Australia had an underwhelming season in 2020, the Wallabies have a young side with plenty of potential to improve under Dave Rennie.

Fiji have an abundance of natural talent in the backline and if Wales don’t turn their fortunes around, we could see a repeat of 2007 when the Flying Fijians dumped the Welsh out in the pool stages of the World Cup.

