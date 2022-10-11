2023 Rugby World Cup CEO sacked over ‘alarming managerial practices’

2023 Rugby World Cup CEO Claude Atcher has been removed from his position due to “alarming managerial practices” he oversaw while in charge.

Atcher was suspended back in August following a report from French publication L’Equipe, in which numerous employers accused the chief executive of bullying behaviour.

His suspension was ratified by the Federation Francaise de Rugby, the French government and French National Olympic and Sports Committee in September after a preliminary investigation.

Following an extraordinary meeting on Monday, Atcher’s contract as CEO of the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been terminated.

“The report brought forward by the French Labour Inspectorate corroborates and complement the report produced by the France 2023 Ethics Committee, submitted at the end of August and reviewed on 2 September by the France 2023 Board of Directors,” the statement reads.

“Following this Board meeting, Mr Claude Atcher’s suspension was unanimously ratified by France 2023’s founding members: the Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR), the French State, and the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF).

“Taking note of the report’s conclusions, France 2023’s Board of Directors has decided to terminate the contract of its CEO, Mr Claude Atcher.

“Following the FFR’s president proposal, and in accordance with article 4.3.1 of France 2023’s internal and financial regulations, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr Julien Collette as CEO and Mrs Martine Nemecek as Deputy CEO.

“These appointments will ensure that the preparations for Rugby World Cup 2023 can continue in the highest level of professionalism and in a peaceful social climate.”

Less than 11 months to go.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will kick off on Friday, September 8th, when France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris.

France last hosted the tournament in 2007, while the country acted as co-hosts alongside England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales back in 1991.

