Pundit Arena’s 2021 international rugby team of the year

2021 was a year to remember for rugby fans, after the international season was so heavily disrupted last year due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The likes of South Africa and Japan were back in action having not played a single game of rugby for the entirety of 2020, while the British and Irish Lions faced the world champion Springboks in a three-match test series.

While the Lions tour was a bit underwhelming, overall the quality of rugby was very high this year, which culminated in an exhilarating Autumn Nations Series, in which the world’s top two sides New Zealand and South Africa were beaten.

Take a look at our World XV for 2021 below, which only takes international games, not club games, into account.

Back three.

Hugo Keenan, Will Jordan and Andrew Kellaway.

While Ireland full back Hugo Keenan doesn’t often pick up the man of the match award, he is a remarkably consistent player, who excels in the air and offers plenty in attack. He has started in all 16 tests for Ireland since he made his debut against Italy last October, and looks like he will be crucial to his country for years to come.

Will Jordan is one of the most devastating try scorers in the world, having notched 15 tries in just 11 games for the All Blacks this year. Many of those tries came against weaker opposition in Tonga and the USA, but he also touched down against the likes Australia, South Africa, Wales and Ireland in an extraordinary year.

Andrew Kellaway, along with Keenan and Jordan, also recently made his test debut, and already he looks like a key player for Australia. The Wallabies winger scored nine tries in 11 games for his country, in a year which featured plenty of highs and lows for Australia.

Centres.

Rieko Ioane and Damian De Allende.

It wasn’t the greatest of years by the All Blacks’ standards, as they lost three test matches, but Rieko Ioane was consistently one of their best players in games where they were both on top and under pressure. Ioane is lightning fast, and is well able to set up tries as well as finish them, whether he is playing as an outside centre or a winger.

Damian De Allende may not be as flashy as Ioane, but he is an extremely powerful ball carrier and utterly reliable in defence, linking up well with Springbok centre partner Lukhanyo Am, who has just about missed out on a place in the team.

Half backs.

Finn Russell and Antoine Dupont.

Scotland’s Finn Russell was instrumental in his country’s historic away victories against England and France in the Six Nations and kept up his impressive form in the Autumn Nations Series. He only played for the Lions in one test this summer due to injury, but his quality was clear for all to see as the touring side immediately became a much greater attacking threat following his introduction.

France’s Antoine Dupont is arguably the most talented player on the planet, and has a very good chance of picking up World Rugby’s player of the year award. There just isn’t anything Dupont can’t do, apart from maybe propping up a scrum, and he would walk into any international team.

Back row.

Ardie Savea, Michael Hooper and Siya Kolisi.

Ardie Savea was the All Blacks’ best player this year, captaining the side on a number of occasions and providing his team with plenty of front foot ball with countless ferocious carries. He certainly isn’t the biggest number eight in international rugby, but he is arguably the best ball carrier of the lot.

Michael Hooper has been outstanding for the Wallabies for almost a decade now, and 2021 may just have been his best year yet. He is tireless defender, well able to get his side out of sticky situations with his poaching skills and is well able to find the try line.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi plays as an open side flanker, despite following the South African traction of wearing ‘6’ on his back, but it would be unfair to leave one of him or Hooper out. Anyway, Kolisi has the size and power to excel as a blind side flanker regardless of his usual position.

Second row.

Maro Itoje and Eben Etzebeth.

Maro Itoje didn’t have the greatest Six Nations, as he was often penalised for various offences at the breakdown, but he has improved massively since his underwhelming performances earlier this year. He was deservedly named as the Lions’ player of the tour and helped England to three wins in the Autumn Nations Series.

Eben Etzebeth is arguably the most physical player in the most aggressive forward pack in the world and is showing no signs of slowing down almost 10 years on from his international debut. He has overtaken the likes of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock this year in terms of the best lock in the world.

Front row.

Tadhg Furlong, Malcolm Marx and Trevor Nyakane.

Just about beating out Australia’s Taniela Tupou at tight head prop is Tadhg Furlong, who was a consistent dominant force for the duration of the year. The Wexford man was excellent in the Six Nations despite having returned from injury shortly before the championship and withstood the pressure from the powerful Springboks front row during the Lions tour.

Speaking of the Springboks’ front row, Marx was a stand out player for his country, even if he was often introduced off the bench. South Africa don’t really have a ‘first-choice’ front row however, as they look to their ‘bomb squad’ to make an impact late on, with Marx almost always coming up with the goods.

Trevor Nyakane is equally capable of playing as a loose head and a tight head prop, an extremely valuable skill in today’s game. As with Marx, Nyakane isn’t guaranteed to start for South Africa due to their rotation of the front row, but the Springbok has been excellent at scrum time and is also a powerful ball carrier.

Check out our full World XV of 2021 below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

13. Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)

12. Damian De Allende (South Africa)

11. Andrew Kellaway (Australia)

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

5. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

1. Trevor Nyakane (South Africa)

