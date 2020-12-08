Ireland have two representatives in World Rugby’s Team of the Decade while Jamie Heaslip’s incredible score against Italy in 2016 has been named Try of the Decade.

Brian O’Driscoll and Conor Murray were named among the backs in an interesting Team of the Decade that was revealed by World Rugby at their virtual awards ceremony on Monday evening.

O’Driscoll, who has the most caps and scored the most tries for Ireland, was named at No. 13 while Murray’s performances at scrum-half since his 2011 Ireland debut earned him the nod in a XV that is dominated by New Zealand, with seven All Blacks selected.

Now that's a team. Your World Rugby Men’s 15s Team of the Decade in association with @Mastercard#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/Dw656tyRHO — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 7, 2020

Reigning world champions South Africa have three representatives; while Australia, Wales and Italy all have one each.

Former Ireland No. 8 Jamie Heaslip received the honour of scoring what was deemed the best try of the last decade, with his amazing finish against Italy in 2016 selected as the best of the bunch.

“There were nine passes and I think six people touched it,” Heaslip said of his try.

“I was the only forward so I’m going to take this on behalf of all forwards around the world. We got on the end of something eventually.

“This is one I actually will put on the mantelpiece because I literally have just one other award up in my office besides my caps. That’s the award I got for contribution to the game off the field and I like the way that this one is very much a team try.”

World Rugby Men’s Team of the Decade

1. Tendai Mtawarira (RSA)

2. Bismarck du Plessis (RSA)

3. Owen Franks (NZL)

4. Brodie Retallick (NZL)

5. Sam Whitelock (NZL)

6. David Pocock (AUS)

7. Richie McCaw (NZL)

8. Sergio Parisse (ITA)

9. Conor Murray (IRE)

10. Dan Carter (NZL)

11. Bryan Habana (RSA)

12. Ma’a Nonu (NZL)

13. Brian O’Driscoll (IRE)

14. George North (WAL)

15. Ben Smith (NZL)

There were no Irish players named in the Women’s XV of the decade, which looks like this.

Superstars. Everywhere. Here’s the World Rugby Women’s 15s Team of the Decade in association with @Mastercard#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/Kqq9UAxtMP — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 7, 2020

1. Rochelle Clark (ENG)

2. Fiao’o Faamausili (NZL)

3. Sophie Hemming (ENG)

4. Eloise Blackwell (NZL)

5. Tamara Taylor (ENG)

6. Linda Itunu (NZL)

7. Maggie Alphonsi (ENG)

8. Safi N’Diaye (FRA)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (NZL)

10. Katy Daley-Mclean (ENG)

11. Portia Woodman (NZL)

12. Kelly Brazier (NZL)

13. Emily Scarratt (ENG)

14. Lydia Thompson (ENG)

15. Danielle Waterman (ENG)

