Johnny Sexton signs contract extension with IRFU

Ireland and Leinster out-half Johnny Sexton has signed a one-year extension to his IRFU contract, up to the end of the 2021/22 season.

There had been much speculation about Johnny Sexton’s future in recent weeks after the 35-year-old hinted that he may not be part of Ireland’s World Cup squad in 2023.

But what we know for sure is that Sexton will continue wearing the No. 10 jersey for Leinster and Ireland for at least another season after the out-half put pen to paper on a new deal.

“I am really enjoying my rugby and I want to keep learning and adding value to both the Ireland and Leinster environments,” Sexton said in a statement.

“I am enjoying the challenge of captaincy and the added responsibility that it brings. My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own.”

Sexton, Ireland’s second highest points-scorer of all time, took over the national team’s captaincy duties upon the retirement of Rory Best in 2019.

Voted World Player of the Year in 2018, Sexton has toured with the Lions on two occasions – 2013 and 2017 – and he has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and four European Cups with Leinster.

“Johnny continues to show he has the quality and appetite to compete at the highest levels,” said David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director.

“He is playing an important leadership role with the Ireland squad and his insight and experience continues to be of great value to the group.”

Sexton earned his 97th cap last weekend when Andy Farrell’s side were victorious over Italy in Rome and he will soon join the exclusive group of players who have won over 100 caps for Ireland.

