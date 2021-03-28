Warren Gatland ‘sounded out’ by England to replace Eddie Jones

“Gatland is house-hunting in the Twickenham area ahead of a potential post-Lions tour move to the capital.”

Warren Gatland is reportedly being “sounded out” about potentially replacing Eddie Jones after this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.

The former Wales coach is considered to be the ideal candidate to replace Jones, if in fact he does leave after next month’s RFU review.

According to The Rugby Paper, the Rugby Football Union have sounded out both Gatland and South African head coach Rassie Erasmus amid doubts over Jones’ future.

The paper also reports that there are rumours that Gatland is “house-hunting in the Twickenham area ahead of a potential post-Lions tour move to the capital, but it is understood nothing has been signed”.

It is not the first time that the New Zealander has been linked with the England job, having previously ruled himself out of the running two years ago.

“I can tell you definitively now I will not be coaching England. There is no way, unless I put a blazer on or something,” Gatland told talkSPORT in 2019.

“I think my coaching path is going to take a different direction.”

Jones himself has come under scrutiny for his role as England head coach following a below-par Six Nations which saw his side finish fifth in the table.

Despite guiding England to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, performances have steadily declined since that final defeat to South Africa leading to more questions about his future.

With the next World Cup over two years away, the RFU’s mid-April review into Jones’ role will effectively decide whether the Australian will still be in charge come 2023.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney released a statement last week confirming the review and did not rule out a change at head coach.

“We are all incredibly disappointed. England don’t go into a Six Nations expecting to come fifth,” Sweeney said.

“The purpose of a debrief is to look at what we learned from the Six Nations, leave no stone unturned and address the issues that need to be fixed.

“If we have to make changes, we’ll make changes.”

