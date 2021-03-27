Stuart Hogg: ‘I’m the captain of a very, very proud nation’

“I’m the captain of a very, very proud nation and we’ll continue to work hard.”

Stuart Hogg described himself as “the captain of a very, very proud nation” after Scotland sealed a sensational comeback victory against France in Paris.

Scotland’s win was their first in the French capital since 1999 and their 27-23 victory handed Wales the Six Nations title.

In the build-up to the game, Hogg admitted that talk around France potentially sealing the Six Nations title by winning by 21 plus points “hacked him off” and his side gave the perfect response on the night.

“Results at times have been outstanding, the performance at times have been very good, but we’re probably going to be kicking ourselves in the foot with some of the losses,” Hogg told Virgin Media Sport in his post-match interview.

“We’re not going to get carried away, we’re going to enjoy this moment and start building towards something memorable.

Squad effort.

Unbelievably, Scotland only managed to finish fourth in the final Six Nations table, despite beating both England and France away from home.

They were also without a number of regular players, as Friday’s night game – originally scheduled for February 28 – was moved due to an outbreak of coronavirus in the French team.

Some Scotland players were not released by their clubs and captain Hogg dedicated the victory to those players.

“We’ve talked a lot about our squad effort throughout the whole campaign and things didn’t quite go our way in terms of the selection we could make during this week,” he added.

“All the boys who are sitting at home watching who unfortunately are not here, this is for them just as much as it is for us.”

France’s defeat means they finished second in the table, four points behind Wales.

