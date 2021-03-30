Sam Warburton tipped to become new BBC rugby presenter

“Give him a bit of training and he could be presenting rugby wherever as from next season.”

Sam Warburton has been tipped to follow in Gary Lineker’s footsteps and venture in sports broadcasting. John Inverdale has predicted that Warburton could become the new BBC rugby presenter as Inverdale steps down after 30 years in the role.

Inverdale believes that the former Wales star has all the attributes to become the new face of BBC’s rugby coverage.

In 2018, Warburton made a shock announcement that he was retiring from rugby at the age of just 29. He cited “health and wellbeing” as the reasons for his decision.

The former Wales captain also captained the Lions on two separate tours in 2013 and 2017 to Australia and New Zealand respectively.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Inverdale said he feels “fantastic” Warburton can be “presenting rugby” wherever he wants to with “a bit of training”.

“Give him a bit of training and he could be presenting rugby wherever as from next season,” Inverdale said. “He is just fantastic.”

The BBC moved down the route of getting a recently retired player by replacing the legendary Des Lynam with former England striker and captain Lineker.

The former Leicester City player currently presents Match of the Day on Saturday nights while also on hosting duties for live FA Cup matches and major international tournaments, including this summer’s European Championships.

Inverdale announced on Tuesday he was leaving his role as a BBC rugby broadcaster to take up a job with the English RFU.

Among other names mentioned as possible successors to him is the 63-year-old’s colleague Gabby Logan and BBC’s pitchside reporter Sonja McLaughlan.

McLaughlin as recently the subject of awful sexist abuse after interviewing England skipper Owen Farrell about his team’s Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

England condemned the social media abuse received by McLaughlin.

The BBC will be keen to get the right person in the job as they look to hold on to their Six Nations TV rights which they currently share with ITV.

The two free-to-air channels are believed to be favourites to hang on to their current rights.

Amazon, Sky Sports and BT Sport are also in the running but they may miss out due to the free-to-air aspect.

