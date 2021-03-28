“That’s a nonsense, Bassett’s right foot has slipped.”

Sale Sharks full back Luke James received a very questionable yellow card for a high tackle during Saturday’s Premiership clash against Wasps.

James was sin-binned for ten minutes after the TMO reviewed the incident and deemed the full-back was at fault for not “bending at the waist” to make the tackle.

The 22-year-old stood up ready to make a challenge on Wasps winger Josh Bassett.

Bassett appeared to slip and subsequently James’ arm made contact with the onrushing winger’s head.

Following a TMO referral, referee Christophe Ridley followed the high tackle framework and decided to show James a yellow card, putting him in the sin-bin for ten minutes.

Former English international and BT Sport commentator Austin Healey disagreed with the decision to show James a yellow card, arguing that it was the slip that had caused the head contact and not the actual challenge.

“That’s a nonsense, Bassett’s right foot has slipped,” said Healey.

“When you slip with your inside foot with all your weight on it, you go down very quickly.

“It takes him down about 75 centimetres in a millisecond. His [James’] arms are out to the side, he doesn’t drive through, he doesn’t throw the shoulder or his arm.

“It’s the slip which causes the incident, not the tackle.”

Result. Despite being shown four yellow cards in the second half at the Ricoh Arena, Sale Sharks managed to hang on and come away with a 20-19 victory. The result moves Sale to third place in the Gallagher Premiership table, 15 points off runaway leaders Bristol Bears while Wasps are ninth, 13 points clear of bottom side Worcester Warriors. Sale are in European action next in a Champions Cup last 16 clash away to the Scarlets. Wasps host Clermont next Saturday in the same round and competition.

