Ireland have been handed a tricky draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. They will take on South Africa and Scotland in Pool B as well as a team from both Asia/Pacific and Europe.

The draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup took place on Monday, despite the first game being 999 days away.

The early draw has caused controversy in the past with team’s ranking changing a lot over the subsequent 33 months, between the draw taking place and the action kicking off.

Seedings:

So far 12 teams have qualified for the World Cup. All of them have done so by finishing in the top three of their pools at the last World Cup. Those teams were then divided into five bands, with the top 12 in the world rankings from January 1, 2020, splitting those 12 countries into three bands.

Band 1: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales

Band 2: Ireland, France, Australia, Japan

Band 3: Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy

Band 4 and 5 were made up of countries taking part in World Cup Qualification. These will involve teams from Europe, North and South America, Asia and Oceania and Africa.

Draw:

The draw was made with Ireland being drawn in Pool B against champions South Africa from Band 1 and Scotland from Band 3. Pool A sees hosts France take on New Zealand and Italy. Wales were drawn in Pool C and will once again face Australia and Fiji. While England have probably the most unpredictable group, with Japan and Argentina the teams they will be facing.

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1, Africa 1

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1, Europe 2

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1, Qualifier Winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1, Americas 2

Here's our Pool for #RWC2023 What are your thoughts? https://t.co/Z2hIW91prj — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 14, 2020

Ireland will also play a team from Asia/Pacific and a team qualifying from Europe.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will kick off on the 8th September 2023, with the final taking place at the Stade de France on the 21st October.

