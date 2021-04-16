Ronan O’Gara says Simon Zebo has the ‘X-factor’ Ireland need

“All of a sudden you have a player with huge X-factor.”

Ronan O’Gara says that Simon Zebo will be a “serious asset” for Ireland over the coming months after the Racing 92 player agreed to return to Munster for the start of the 2021/22 season.

While O’Gara believes that Hugo Keenan would start if Andy Farrell was selecting his Ireland team tomorrow, Zebo’s availability does give the Ireland head coach another option in the backs.

“If you were picking the team tomorrow, you’d pick Hugo Keenan because he’s in form and deserves exactly what he’s gotten,” O’Gara told OTB AM.

“He’s been one of Ireland’s best players for me. There’s no debate at the minute what happens now is the fact that Simon re-enters the calculation to play for Ireland and he has to perform well for Munster.”

“If he performs well for Munster he gets into the Irish training camp.

“If he performs well at training he might get a shot at it but the incumbent is rightly Hugo Keegan who has performed excellently but all of a sudden you have a player with huge X-factor.

“A player that has a capacity to play big on the big occasions and that is only an advantage for Irish rugby.”

The former Munster and Ireland number 10 played alongside Zebo and was full of praise for his former teammate’s “energy”.

“Very positive and huge energy and adds an awful lot to an environment. He’s only 31, it’s amazing because genetically he has an awful lot of strong points,” O’Gara added.

“He just needs to knuckle down in training like he is well capable of doing and he is doing and he’s going to be a serious asset to Munster and Ireland.”

“Everything about him is great. Fantastic company, fantastic philosophy on life and a fantastic guy to have in your camp,” O’Gara continued.

