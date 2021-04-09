Ronan O’Gara says reaction to La Rochelle’s win was ‘a little excessive’

“We didn’t actually offload as much as some think against Gloucester but TV interviews and snazzy acronyms adds a bit of stardust.”
Ronan O’Gara admitted that the reaction to La Rochelle’s win against Gloucester was “a little excessive” and added that he doesn’t want his side to settle for getting to a European quarter-final.
La Rochelle.
The La Rochelle head coach gave an interview to BT Sport after the game where he explained his side’s ‘KBA’ mindset.
Passing.
Good passing is something that the former Munster and Ireland out-half works hard on with the squad and he revealed the passing drill that he says “cracks them up”.
Ambitions.
The two-time European champion as a player is continuing to be ambitious with La Rochelle and doesn’t want his side to settle for a European quarter-final and a solid showing in the Top 14.
“I don’t see being in a European Cup quarter-final as a big deal. It does my head in to see high-fiving in the streets and the notion that we will get there ‘eventually’.” O’Gara added.
“I want to win things now, not eventually. Hopefully, we are eliminating that limited ambition bit by bit.”
O’Gara’s La Rochelle take on Sale Sharks in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup home quarter-final with kick-off at 3 pm.
