Ronan O’Gara says reaction to La Rochelle’s win was ‘a little excessive’

Ronan O’Gara admitted that the reaction to La Rochelle’s win against Gloucester was “a little excessive” and added that he doesn’t want his side to settle for getting to a European quarter-final.

La Rochelle.

The La Rochelle head coach gave an interview to BT Sport after the game where he explained his side’s ‘KBA’ mindset.

“It was interesting to see the reaction to our victory at Gloucester, which was a little excessive,” O’Gara wrote in his Irish Examiner column.

“A dry ball and a good pitch can make us all hum, or maybe it was the fact that Top 14 rugby isn’t widely available to view in Britain or at home.

“This is no newsflash, but the standard in the Top 14 this season is very hot. We are getting there, but there is a lot more to come. The ceiling is a bit off yet.

“The stats would support the sense that we didn’t actually offload as much as some think against Gloucester but TV interviews and snazzy acronyms adds a bit of stardust.”

Passing.

Good passing is something that the former Munster and Ireland out-half works hard on with the squad and he revealed the passing drill that he says “cracks them up”.

“Their coach drives them mad with the most elementary passing work known to man,” O’Gara continued.

“We draw vertical red lines across the pitch at five metre intervals and encourage them to run straight and hard. And in the video room, the players will try to convince you that they did run that straight line.

“Until we factor in the red-line review and laugh with them that, of course, the red paint must be running on the pitch. If a fella is drifting, the red line gives him away.”

Ambitions.

The two-time European champion as a player is continuing to be ambitious with La Rochelle and doesn’t want his side to settle for a European quarter-final and a solid showing in the Top 14.

“I don’t see being in a European Cup quarter-final as a big deal. It does my head in to see high-fiving in the streets and the notion that we will get there ‘eventually’.” O’Gara added.

“I want to win things now, not eventually. Hopefully, we are eliminating that limited ambition bit by bit.”

O’Gara’s La Rochelle take on Sale Sharks in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup home quarter-final with kick-off at 3 pm.

