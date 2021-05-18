“The title of the Champions Cup is for you, for me it’s a match.”

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has said he is “excited” ahead of his leading his side into their first-ever European final.

O’Gara’s men will take on Toulouse in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final in front of a crowd of 10,000 people at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The former Munster out-half was speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s European final and reiterated his desire to treat this week like any other.

“It’s a bit of a normal week,” O’Gara told reporters.

“The title of the Champions Cup is for you, for me it’s a match an important match of course, but I can’t change how I behave this week. It’s just like normal.

Ronan O’Gara on La Rochelle’s build-up to European final.

“I had the luck of experiencing a lot of finals. It’s important to concentrate our energy on 5pm on Saturday.

“The club doesn’t have the habit of playing in Champions Cup finals but this will be the first and it won’t be the last.

“It’s a great pleasure to coach this group. I’m very proud, very excited.

“The club is trying to write a new history. The voyage has a starting point and now is the time for this club.”

Ronan O’Gara on Levani Botia’s fitness.

The Six Nations leading all-time points scorer remains hopeful that Fijian centre Levani Botia will be fit for this weekend’s final, having picked up an ankle injury.

Botia has been in fine form this season but the former Crusaders assistant coach feels his side can cope with his absence, if that situation arises.

“It’s not decided. It’s only Tuesday and the match is Saturday, there are still some important days ahead,” O’Gara added.

“He’s a very important player for this club. He’s a player who has a lot of humility and who is important for the group but if he isn’t available it’s not the end of the world.”

La Rochelle take on Toulouse live on Virgin Media Two, Channel 4 and BT Sport on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.45pm.

