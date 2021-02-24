Rob Kearney mic’d up gives brilliant tactical insight on Super Rugby debut

Share and Enjoy !

Rob Kearney was mic’d up during his Western Force debut on Friday in Super Rugby AU in front of a crowd of 10,000.

Kearney ended up on the losing side as the Force fell to a 27-11 defeat against the ACT Brumbies.

The former Leinster full-back gave a brilliant tactical insight while mic’d up during the game while also offering his opinion to the referee regarding one or two decisions.

The 34-year-old’s Super Rugby debut was captured up close and personal on the Stan Sport player mic, delivering viewers a spectacular experience.

After a Brumbies try, Kearney gathered his teammates under the posts and gave a rallying speech.

“That’s the first bit of possession they’ve had boys,” the Force number 15 said.

“We’re f**king way on top here. They’re on their f***king knees so let’s get back to basics.

“Calm down, hold on to the ball and be disciplined but we are on top here.”

Listen in to @KearneyRob mic'd up and driving the @westernforce around the park on debut 🗣️ Rugby Heaven is live Tuesdays at 8PM AEDT, only on Stan Sport. pic.twitter.com/oSmD3rx5GP — StanSportAU (@StanSportAU) February 24, 2021

In the next clip, the ex-Irish international is having a conversation with the referee regarding what the opposition are doing on breakdowns.

“When we’re coming to a breakdown – they’re coming past and taking out two cleaners every time, like a metre past the ball,” Kearney explained to referee Graham Cooper.

“I’ve told them twice,” Cooper replied.

Kearney said: “Yeah I know you have but it’s pretty much every time. Thanks.”

The Force conceded another try, leading Kearney to pick his team up once again.

“F**king hell. We hit a breakdown, forwards don’t dip your head,” Kearney told his new teammates.

“We got to get two around the corner. We’re missing those two so we’re going to have to go red on an edge and be soft.

“Two around the corner and green. Let’s go and f**king get them.”

You can watch the full clip here.

