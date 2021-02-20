Share and Enjoy !

“Delighted to have made my Super 15 debut with the Western Force last night.”

Rob Kearney says he is “delighted” after he made his Western Force debut on Friday in Super Rugby AU.

The former Leinster full-back ended up on the losing side as the Force fell to a 27-11 defeat against the ACT Brumbies.

Kearney started at number 15 in front of a crowd of 10,000 people. It was the first time Super Rugby had been played in Perth since 2017.

With his first appearance for his new club, the 34-year-old became the oldest back to debut in Super Rugby history.

Noah Lolesio, Irae Simone and Issak Fines all touched down for the Brumbies as they joined the Reds as the early Super Rugby front-runners.

Speaking after the game on his social media channels, the two-time Grand Slam winner expressed his delight at having finally made his debut for his new side.

“Delighted to have made my Super 15 debut with the Western Force last night,” Kearney tweeted.

“Not the result we wanted but I’m sure we’ll have some great days ahead.”

The former Louth football minor travelled over with his fiancé Jess Redden to Perth, and had to undergo mandatory quarantine in an Australian hotel for two weeks.

In Australia, anyone arriving into the country had to quarantine for 14 days in a hotel chosen by the government, which they also have to pay for.

The couple could not even open the window in their hotel room.

Kearney kept his social media followers updated on the couple’s quarantine journey with an insight into the strict measures.

“Day 7 done – 7 more to go, Negative PCR test on day 4 so all the signs are good.” Kearney tweeted during his time in the Brisbane hotel room.

“Lack of fresh air is challenging but it will be all be worth it next week. Hope everyone is bunkering down back home and staying safe.”

