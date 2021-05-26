Queensland Rugby League denies Israel Folau registration to league

“The league is astounded that public commentary has included threats of protracted legal action.”

The Queensland Rugby League has halted Israel Folau’s return to rugby by denying his registration to the league, as Catalan Dragons could potentially block the move over a contract issue.

If he is to play in the league, the QRL says Folau must abide by the rules, and warned the Australian star that his controversial religious views would not be tolerated in the league.

Israel Folau return to rugby.

Folau is now set to return to his home country by playing for the Southport Tigers, who participate in the Gold Coast Premiership.

However, his registration can not go through until he gets international clearance from his previous team, Dragons.

Folau played a season for the French side before quitting the Super League club last year and returning to Australia with his family.

Nevertheless, the QRL said it would allow the registration to go through once international clearance has been granted.

“The league is astounded that public commentary has included threats of protracted legal action should registration not be granted,” the statement said.

The QRL said it could not proceed with any registration approval “until such time as the clearance is received”.

However, it said that once international clearance had been given, Folau would be granted permission to play at community rugby league level, as per his request, “and no higher”.

The QRL also said Folau’s registration was subject to him having “read and understood his obligations as a player under the QRL Rules, the QRL Code of Conduct and the Community Rugby League Terms and Conditions NRL Registration”.

“The QRL is an inclusive organisation with a proud diversity and inclusion framework,” the statement continued.

Rugby Australia sacked Folau in 2019 social media post saying that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.

Israel Folau Southport Tigers.

Folau was unveiled as the latest signing for the Southport Tigers on Friday and their main sponsor, Clive Palmer, hoped that Folau would be free to play against Burleigh Bears on Saturday May 29.

“The QRL acknowledge that previous social media comments made by Folau, whilst not a registered participant in rugby league at the time, do not align to the beliefs of the game, or the QRL,” the statement added.

“Any breach of the code of conduct could lead to suspension, or the cancellation of the player’s registration, as it would for any other player.”

Read More About: israel folau