There was no surprise that the officials make the decision, with concussion a big talk point in rugby, head high challenges have resulted in red cards.

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony was shown a red card after a head-high late tackle on Wales prop Tomas Francis, leaving Ireland with just 14 men in their Six Nations opener in Cardiff.

Referee Wayne Barnes was no left with no option but to send the Munster captain off – after he charged into a ruck with a swinging arm.

O’Mahony red card.

Barnes deemed Peter O’Mahony’s clear-out to be legal initially and waved played on.

However, replays showed the elbow of the Ireland player making contact with Francis’ head. Each replay making the challenge look progressively worse.

The TMO was called and told Barnes to change his original decision and produce a red card.

You can watch the tackle below. O’Mahony had no complaints when leaving the field.

