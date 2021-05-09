Pat Lam reveals Kyle Sinckler’s emotional reaction to Lions snub

“I don’t think I’ve seen Kyle like that because he’s probably never hurt like that before.”

Pat Lam and Ugo Monye discussed Kyle Sinckler’s British and Irish Lions omission following Bristol’s 40-20 victory over Bath on Saturday.

Many viewed Sinckler not making the squad as a huge surprise, as he toured with the Lions four years ago in New Zealand.

Pat Lam on Kyle Sinckler.

Speaking after Sinckler’s man of the match performance at the Recreation Ground, Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam recalled how both he and his players found out about the Lions squad.

“He’s been awesome. We were all in a team meeting when it all happened.” Lam told BT Sport.

"I don't think I've seen Kyle like that because he's probably never hurt like that before." @ugomonye almost brought to tears following Kyle Sinckler's incredibly honest interview. This is what #LionsRugby means. pic.twitter.com/lBp7SrHXgK — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 8, 2021

“As soon as the meeting finished, everyone looked at their phones, and everyone went ‘Jeez, Sinks isn’t there’.

“He was ready to go, they’re doing the warm-up. He came straight over – we had a hug, and he just said, ‘It’s all good. I’m going to use it for good’. I said, ‘Mate, we’re right behind you’.

“Then he was just wonderful at training. This whole week, he’s been great and it’s special.”

Sinckler’s reaction to not being named in the Lions squad.

Lam hailed Sinckler’s response since the news broke, and believes the tighthead prop will be ready should there be any injuries in the Lions squad.

“He’s been through a lot. That’s exactly what I was talking about before about inspiring people,” Lam continued.

“That’s what he does. The guy just feels real comfortable in the place. He’s been a real asset. It’s huge. The reason why it’s a shock is because every single person had him in their team. We know what he can do.

“He keeps playing well, you never know what is going to happen. He could be on that plane. If not, they know where to get the next prop when it happens.

“The way that he has responded shows the true mark of the man. We’re blessed to have him in our team. He will bounce back.”

Monye on Sinckler’s Lions omission.

Ugo Monye was reduced to tears beside Lam when asked about his former Harlequins teammate Sinckler not making the Lions squad.

“I don’t even know why I’m emotional,” Monye said before pausing.

“Playing for the Lions is huge. I’m so pleased for everybody else that has been selected.

“But equally, I don’t think I’ve seen Kyle like that because he’s probably never been hurt like that before.

“I’m just very pleased with how he’s played today.”

"It means so much to me. "In a year or two i'll look back on it and it'll all make sense, but right now it doesn't." Incredible honesty from @BristolBears' @KyleSinckler. Visibly emotional, he discusses how it felt to miss out on #LionsRugby selection. pic.twitter.com/60H30rku4R — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 8, 2021

