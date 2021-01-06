“The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority.”

Leinster’s next Champions Cup opponents Northampton have confirmed a number of positive Covid cases.

Northampton Premiership.

The Saints’ Premiership game against Leicester this weekend has been postponed.

Under Premiership Rugby regulations, a panel will now determine the allocation of points. The Tigers can realistically expect to be awarded four points and Saints two, with a 0-0 scoreline.

It remains to be seen if Leinster’s game against Northampton will go ahead next weekend.

The club’s training ground has also been closed, and Premiership Rugby released a statement.

They said: “The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority.

“We wish those who have tested positive at Saints a speedy and safe recovery.”

Northampton statement.

Northampton released a statement of their own, confirming the cases and protocols that will now take place.

Saints said: “In this week’s round of PCR testing ahead of the east midlands derby, the club returned a number of positive tests and had further players unavailable for selection following the contact tracing process.

“In close consultation with Public Health England, the match has subsequently been called off and Saints’ training also cancelled until the next round of testing. This is scheduled for Monday, January 11.

“The players involved have already begun a 10-day isolation period in accordance with the guidelines set out by Public Health England.”

Gutted 😔 We're disappointed to confirm that Saturday's @premrugby Derby with Tigers has been cancelled. — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) January 6, 2021

Northampton players available.

However, the Saints did feel they had enough players to field a team.

They said: “We were confident that we have more than enough of our squad still healthy and available to play if required.

“But while this is a bitter pill to swallow, the health and safety of the players, staff and families of everyone at both Saints and Tigers is of course paramount.”

