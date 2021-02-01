Mick Galwey: If it wasn’t for GAA, Ireland would beat New Zealand

“If Ireland was a rugby playing nation – and we didn’t have GAA – we would wipe the board with New Zealand every day.”

Mick Galwey believes that if it wasn’t for the GAA in Ireland, the Irish rugby team would “wipe the board” with New Zealand.

Galwey has also spoken about which GAA players would have made it in professional rugby.

Mick Galwey

The former Irish rugby captain won an All-Ireland medal with Kerry in 1986 as a 19-year-old before turning his focus to rugby.

He is the only player to win an All-Ireland in both Gaelic football and rugby, winning six All-Ireland club rugby titles with Shannon R.F.C.

Galwey was asked by Ruby Walsh on Paddy Power’s ‘From the Horse’s Mouth’ podcast whether he played with GAA players who could have been exceptional rugby players if they wanted to.

“Absolutely,” Galwey replied.

“Like I’ll go back to my day. The Bomber (Eoin Liston) was as big and as rough as anybody.”

🎙 Mick: "I wasn't as thick as fellas thought I was…Kerry didn't win another All-Ireland for 11 years." Mick Galwey on the From The Horse's Mouth pod talks about retiring from Gaelic football in order to focus on rugby. 📱 Listen and download 👇 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 1, 2021

Jack O’Shea

The ex-Munster captain made the comparison of Jack O’Shea’s footballing abilities to New Zealand’s Kieran Read, the former captain of the All Blacks.

“And the likes of Jack O’Shea. Jacko was called the king in Kerry because he had an engine in him. He had everything.

“I look at Jack O’Shea and I compare him to somebody like one of the great New Zealand wing forwards, he’d go on forever. Somebody like Kieran Read,” Galwey commented.

“Jacko had that temperament about him. He had that toughness about him. He had everything. And, that’s only one player.

“You think of all the great Dubs, even the hurlers, the Kilkenny lads, all the lads who came through Limerick, Cork, wherever.”

New Zealand

Mick Galwey then made the point that there are so many talented athletes playing GAA, that if it didn’t exist in Ireland, the country’s rugby team would “wipe the board” with their New Zealand counterparts.

“If, and I’ll back that up Ruby, if Ireland was a rugby playing nation – and we didn’t have GAA – we would wipe the board with New Zealand every day,” Galwey stated.

“I’ve no doubt about that.”

Read More About: irish rugby, mick galway, munster rugby