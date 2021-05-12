Lions warm-up game against Japan will be shown live on free-to-air TV

“Channel 4 are our broadcast partners for our first match on home soil since 2005.”

The British and Irish Lions’ warm-up game against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 will be shown live on Channel 4.

Highlights of the three test matches against South Africa will also be shown on the channel.

It will be the first time that Lions matches are shown on terrestrial TV since the 1993 tour to New Zealand.

As well as Channel 4 broadcasting the highlights of the test matches, All4 will do the same with all tour matches.

British & Irish Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley says he’s delighted that the TV station have come on board to partner with the Lions.

"We are delighted that Channel 4 are our broadcast partners for our first match on home soil since 2005," Calveley said.

“I am looking forward to the excellent coverage and analysis that Channel 4 will no doubt provide and going on the recent squad announcement I’m sure the interest and numbers tuning in will be considerable for this clash.”

Channel 4’s Head of Sport Pete Andrews was also thrilled that Lions rugby was making a return to free-to-air television.

“This is set to be a mouth-watering contest with Alun Wyn Jones leading the Lions against the reigning World Champions,” Andrews said.

“It’s fantastic news for rugby fans who will relish the opportunity of seeing the British & Irish Lions in action on free-to-air television.”

Lions head coach Gatland named his touring squad last week and revealed that he and his coaching staff have decided to take 37 players instead of the originally intended 36.

The former Wales coach made some massive decisions in his squad, as a number of expected tourists such as Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and England prop Kyle Sinckler missed out.

While there have certainly been a number of shock exclusions, there are also a few surprising inclusions such as Ireland’s Bundee Aki and Jack Conan.

