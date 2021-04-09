“You talk about the championship winning teams and what separates them? It’s such fine margins on the day.”

Leo Cullen believes Leinster are “as motivated as ever” ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash away to Exeter on Saturday evening.

Motivation.

The Leinster head coach was asked about his side’s desperation and hunger to win another European trophy and the 43-year-old was adamant that this Leinster group of players are “as motivated as ever”.

“I definitely do believe the group is as motivated as ever,” Cullen said in his pre-match press conference.

“You talk about the championship winning teams and what separates them? It’s such fine margins on the day.

“Our form is unusual going into this game because we played that Pro14 final off the back of the Six Nations where we haven’t had the players for a big chunk of time so it’s a little bit unusual.

“We’ve prepared for the Toulon game and obviously the game didn’t go ahead so we turned the page very quickly to get ready for Exeter so it’s a totally different challenge.

“We’ll travel over there now and try to give the best account of ourselves because it means a huge amount to the people here.

“I know there have been no supporters but it’s the missing piece to this tournament.”

Set piece battle.

Cullen singled out the set piece battle as critical to how Saturday’s game will finish, making reference to last year’s quarter-final defeat to Saracens.

“The set piece battle is always going to be important, we found that out in our last quarter-final against Saracens where we came unstuck a little bit in that area,” he continued.

“Without a quality platform it’s difficult and Saracens were good in terms of being able to build that scoreboard pressure against us in the first half.

“We came back strong in the second half but it was a little bit too late. So the start of the game is going to be important and how we impose ourselves in all the physical contact pieces.

“As always that’s the challenge so we’ve tried to prepare accordingly and the guys are excited about getting going now.”

Preparation.

Leinster had last weekend off due to a Covid-19 case in the Toulon squad prior to the game. Cullen admits it is hard to know exactly where his side stands heading to Sandy Park.

“You could feel for Toulon but the decision was made very much out of our control,” Cullen added.

“This is what it’s all about really, isn’t it? You get to this stage of the tournament, playing against the best teams in Europe and with Exeter being the champions of Europe currently.

“We know it’s a massive test but this is what you want to be involved in.

