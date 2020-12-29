Leinster statement: Two players have tested positive for Covid-19

Leinster have released a statement confirming two senior players have tested positive for Covid-19.

A number of other players have been identified as close contacts and are also self-isolating.

Leinster’s Pro14 game against Munster on St Stephen’s Day was postponed while they investigated some results from a round of PCR testing.

It turned out that all players and staff tested negative after that postponement. However, a further round of tests on Monday morning revealed one positive result.

Another player was tested outside the PCR testing window and that also revealed a positive result.

The statement read: “Leinster Rugby is assisting two senior players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“One player was tested outside the PCR testing window, after feeling unwell, and is now self-isolating.

“Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster Rugby yesterday morning on 104 players and staff and 103 tests returned negative results with one senior player testing positive and he is also self-isolating.”

Leinster have said that a “number of close contacts” have been identified and that those players are self-isolating.

The statement continued: “A number of close contacts of the two players have been identified and these players are also self-isolating.

“The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines.

“The Leinster Rugby squad return to training later on today.”

Leinster’s next game is against Connacht at the RDS on Saturday. They then host Ulster at the same venue a week later.

