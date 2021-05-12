Offaly man Jack Regan completes move from New Zealand to Ospreys

“There was interest from other clubs but the squad there is building impressive performances.”

Offaly man Jack Regan has completed his move from New Zealand to Ospreys and signed a three-year deal with the Welsh outfit.

Regan had surprised many by leaving Ulster for New Zealand but enjoyed successful spells at Dunedin and Otago, before making his debut for the Highlanders.

Jack Regan on Ospreys.

The former Ireland Under-20 player is looking forward to returning back to the northern hemisphere and cannot wait to get started with his new team.

“This is a great opportunity for me with the Ospreys and a team with such a proud history,” Regan told Osprey’s official website.

“There was interest from other clubs but the squad there is building impressive performances and wins, and you just feel that it is heading for success.

“I just want to be a part of that and play my role and add some value to the squad. I cannot wait to get to Swansea and to get going.

“This a real chance to play at the top level and learn from the quality locks, like Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies, at the Ospreys.

“I have watched a lot of the Ospreys games and you can see Toby is giving young players a chance, and for a young guy, that’s very exciting.

“He trusts all the young lads to do a job for the team, you cannot ask for more than that from a coach.

“This is just a great opportunity for me to develop as a player after my experiences with Ulster and the Highlanders.”

Booth on Regan.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said he was delighted to sign Regan and referenced his resilience during his career, when asked about the 24-year-old.

“One of the great things about Jack is his back story, he has battled through adversity to get to this stage in his career,” Booth said.

“His determination and resilience are massive attributes for us to utilise going forward.”

