Andy Farrell names Ireland squad for upcoming Six Nations

Andy Farrell and the Ireland coaching group have selected 36 players for the upcoming 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.
Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole are the two uncapped players who have made the squad while Jonathan Sexton will continue to captain the side.
O’Toole was named in the Ireland squad at the start of the 2020 Championship while Casey trained with the senior side last October, having also won a Grand Slam with the Under-20s.
However, there was no room for Ulster scrum-half John Cooney.
“Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts,” Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said.
“Tadhg Furlong hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group. Unfortunately, Jacob Stockdale will not be available to us.”
Backs (17)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps (C)
Forwards (19)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps
Ireland Six Nations Fixtures & TV
Wales v Ireland
Sunday 7th February, KO 15.00
Virgin Media / BBC
Ireland v France
Sunday 14th February, KO 15.00
Virgin Media / ITV
Italy v Ireland
Saturday 27th February, KO 14.15
Virgin Media / ITV
Scotland v Ireland
Sunday 14th March, KO 15.00
Virgin Media / BBC
Ireland v England
Saturday 20th March, KO 16.45
Virgin Media / ITV
