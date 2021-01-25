Andy Farrell names Ireland squad for upcoming Six Nations

“The cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts.”

Andy Farrell and the Ireland coaching group have selected 36 players for the upcoming 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole are the two uncapped players who have made the squad while Jonathan Sexton will continue to captain the side.

O’Toole was named in the Ireland squad at the start of the 2020 Championship while Casey trained with the senior side last October, having also won a Grand Slam with the Under-20s.

However, there was no room for Ulster scrum-half John Cooney.

“Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts,” Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said.

“Tadhg Furlong hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group. Unfortunately, Jacob Stockdale will not be available to us.”

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 95 caps (C)

Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Ireland Six Nations Fixtures & TV

Wales v Ireland

Sunday 7th February, KO 15.00

Virgin Media / BBC

Ireland v France

Sunday 14th February, KO 15.00

Virgin Media / ITV

Italy v Ireland

Saturday 27th February, KO 14.15

Virgin Media / ITV

Scotland v Ireland

Sunday 14th March, KO 15.00

Virgin Media / BBC

Ireland v England

Saturday 20th March, KO 16.45

Virgin Media / ITV

