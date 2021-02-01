Ireland considering bid to host 2031 Rugby World Cup

“The four rugby unions of the UK and Ireland are considering the merits of a joint bid to host the [2031] Rugby World Cup.”

Ireland are considering a big to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup along with their English, Welsh and Scottish counterparts.

2031 Rugby World Cup

World Rugby said on Monday, when beginning the process of finding a location for the 2027 and 2031 Rugby World Cup, that “multi-nation bids are being welcomed” for the two competitions.

There has never officially been a shared host of a Rugby World Cup but France and the home nations have helped each other out with venues during different world cups down through the years.

According to The Guardian, Ireland have joined forces with England, Wales and Scotland in a bid for the tournament in ten years time.

World Rugby requires a significant financial guarantee from each host country. For example, France put up £150m for their 2023 bid.

RFU spokesman

“The four rugby unions of the UK and Ireland are considering the merits of a joint bid to host the [2031] Rugby World Cup,” a RFU spokesman said.

“Collective discussions with government partners across the UK and Ireland have not yet taken place and a decision on whether to bid has not yet been made.”

Australia are well fancied to host the competition in 2027, while the United States are expected to make a bid for the 2031 edition.

Ireland

The last time Ireland hosted a Rugby World Cup match was during the 1999 Rugby World Cup, which was hosted by Wales.

Ireland last officially hosted the Rugby World Cup during the 1991 where they jointly hosted the country along with the Home Nations.

From February 2022, each bid will be evaluated against criteria agreed by World Rugby’s council, who will then select the winners by vote in May next year.

Read More About: 2031 rugby world cup, irish rugby, rugby world cup