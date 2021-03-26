Inaugural Rainbow Cup set for 20-minute red card trial

If approved by World Rugby, the law would allow teams to replace a player who receives a red card after 20 minutes with one of the replacements.

Rainbow Cup organisers are hoping to trial a new 20-minute red card rule for the upcoming tournament in April.

The competition is set to feature the 12 teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy, as well as four new South African sides – the Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions.

According to RTÉ Sport, the 20 minute red card rule is among a number of experimental law trials requested by the Guinness Pro14 for the Rainbow Cup.

If approved by World Rugby, the law would allow teams to replace a player who receives a red card after 20 minutes with one of the replacements.

The move comes after a number of high-profile red card incidents including Peter O’Mahony’s red card against Wales.

It left Ireland having to play a man down for 66 minutes which ultimately looked like it cost them victory in Cardiff.

The new rules would not allow the player sent off return but it would mean the team could bring on a replacement after 20 minutes of play – meaning the punishment for a red card would be greatly reduced.

In the above O’Mahony example, Ireland would have been able to bring on a replacement after 34 minutes.

A red would now effectively be worth double a yellow card, with a player serving 10 minutes for a sin bin compared to 20 for the updated red card rule.

Two other trial rules have been requested – a ‘captain’s challenge’ is one of the rules which would allow a captain to challenge any call in the last five minutes of a game.

Teams would have one challenge each but are allowed to keep it if their challenge is successful.

The other trial rule would see goal-line drop-outs replacing scrums in the event of the ball being held up over the line, knock-ons over the line or the ball being grounded by the defence.

Both of those rules are currently being trialled in South Africa and New Zealand.

Munster vs Leinster, Ulster vs Connacht (weekend of April 24)

Connacht vs Leinster, Munster vs Ulster (weekend of May 8)

Leinster vs Ulster, Connacht vs Munster (weekend of May 15)

