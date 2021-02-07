“You never atone for a game like this. This stays with you for a long time.”

Eddie Jones was critical of his England team after Saturday’s loss to Scotland, their first Twickenham Calcutta Cup defeat at since 1983.

England were beaten 11-6 which has put them on the back foot in their Guinness Six Nations title defence.

Eddie Jones on England defeat.

England head coach said you don’t “atone for a game” like Saturday’s defeat and that it will stay with his England players for a long time.

“You never atone for a game like this,” Jones said.

“This stays with you for a long time. But the most important thing is that we get together and we find a way to improve our performance and play like England do when we come up against Italy next week.”

“We just couldn’t find a way to get into the game. On a day like this, the set-piece will always be important, the contest in the air will be important, the gain line will be important, and we couldn’t win any of those areas.”

"I've got to blame myself, I didn't prepare the team well enough." Eddie Jones reflects on the England defeat to Scotland. #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/J3hMXfJPCo — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 7, 2021

Full responsibility.

However, Jones has taken full responsibility for the defeat, saying he didn’t prepare his team well enough.

“We just seemed to be off the pace,” Jones continued.

“I have to blame myself, I didn’t prepare the team well enough.

“The players play the game but sometimes you have those days and we had one today. Scotland played very well.

“They had a particular game plan which they stuck to and executed really well.

“They had enormous possession in the first half and a big penalty count and we’ve only got ourselves to blame for the discipline issues. It was just one of those days.”

Next up, England welcome Italy to Twickenham as they look to get their Six Nations campaign back on track.

