“I’m officially retiring from professional rugby.”

All Blacks legend Dan Carter has announced his retirement from professional rugby after dedicating more than three decades of his life to the sport.

Carter won two World Cups during a 12-year spell with the All Blacks and produced a man-of-the-match display against Australia in the 2015 World Cup final to end his international career on a high.

The fly-half is the highest points scorer in Test-match rugby union with 1,598 points – he made 112 caps for his country.

Dan Carter

Carter played for numerous clubs in New Zealand and France; including Canterbury, Crusaders, Perpignan, Racing 92 and Kobelco Steelers.

He signed for Auckland Blues in June, although he failed to make an appearance for the Super Rugby club.

The 38-year-old made the announcement on Saturday through his social media channels.

“I’ve thought about this on so many occasions but today is the day and I am very grateful that I can do it on my terms. I’m officially retiring from professional rugby,” Carter said in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Carter (@dancarter_)



“A sport I’ve played for 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today. I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough – from my team-mates, opponents, coaching and management teams, sponsors and in particular you, the fans.

“A special mention to my friends and family who have supported and guided me through my career. Mum and Dad, thank you for everything you have sacrificed for me.

“My wife Honor for being my rock and allowing me to fulfil my dreams while raising our beautiful family – I can’t thank you enough.

“I’m excited about my next chapter in life and what that will look like. For now, I’m sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right. Rugby will always be a part of my life. Thank you.”

Nigel Owens

International referee Nigel Owens was among many from the rugby world who paid tribute to the former New Zealand number ten.

The Welshman refereed Carter’s final game for the All Blacks in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final win over Australia.

“You will be remembered as one of the greatest ever, but more importantly, not just on the field but off it as well,” Owens said on Twitter.

“A true gentleman. It was always a pleasure and privilege. Best wishes for the future.”

You will be remembered as one of the greatest ever, but more importantly, not just on the field but off it as well. A true gentleman. It was always a pleasure and privilege. Best wishes for the future. — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) February 20, 2021

Rugby World

Former South African winer Bryan Habana led the tributes from ex-players and rivals of Carter throughout his career.

“Congrats on an incredible career @DanCarter,” The Springbok tweeted.

“Congrats Dan Carter on an awesome career. It was a privilege to play alongside you so many times. Enjoy the next chapter mate,” former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw said on Facebook.

“Not a bad shift mate! Catch up soon for a drink.. You bring the cups, we all know you have enough,” Carter’s former Australian rival Drew Mitchell tweeted.

“Congrats mate on an amazing career. Was a huge honour to play against u as many times a I did. Was less of an honour to lose that many times as well Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Congrats again, enjoy retirement, well earned,” Wallaby star Matt Giteau tweeted.

“Congratulations Dezzy! Was an honour to share the field, both playing against you and playing alongside you. While in Kobe, it was very easy to see why you were one of the greats! Enjoy the next chapter brother x,” Australian back Adam Ashley-Cooper tweeted.