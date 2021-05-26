CJ Stander turned down an offer to delay his retirement

“He said that his comment on having seven or eight years left was in relation to how his body felt.”

CJ Stander has turned down an offer to delay his retirement after making the decision to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Stander confirmed his decision to retire from rugby in March, citing family reasons.

CJ Stander’s Bulls offer.

Nevertheless, Bulls coach Jake White spoke with the Munster forward about potentially playing for his side when he comes back to South Africa.

However, Stander turned down the chance to return to his former club, saying he was retired from the professional game and would not be making a U-turn.

“I thought it may be the case because previously I had known of this situation, but didn’t know if it still was the case,” White told keo.co.za.

“I made contact with CJ and let him know that I wanted him to be part of the Bulls.

“He said he was flattered and humbled and appreciative that there was such an interest in him, but he confirmed that the Irish Rugby Union retirement policies didn’t allow for a return to professional rugby as it would compromise and prejudice any retirement fund payouts.

“He reiterated his love for rugby and that his decision was based on wanting his children to be near their family in South Africa and to experience their cousins, uncles, aunts and grand parents.”

Cj Stander on his Late Late Show comment.

In an interview on the Late Late Show last Friday, the 31-year-old seemingly didn’t rule out a return to the game.

“I think I have got a lot of rugby left in me, for sure. I’d say at least seven years,” Stander told Ryan Tubridy.

However, he said his comment was misinterpreted, and this is something the Bulls coach confirmed.

“He said that his comment on having seven or eight years left was in relation to how his body felt,” White added.

“He was attempting to explain that his decision to retire had nothing to do with him having had enough of rugby or his body having had enough and that his body felt great and that from that perspective he had ‘seven or eight years’ left in him.”

