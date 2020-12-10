Explained: Champions Cup new format and Irish club’s fixtures

The Champions Cup is on the horizon so here is a quick explainer of just what exactly is going on in the new format.

The Champions Cup new format kicks off on Friday evening when Northampton Saints welcome Bordeaux-Begles to Franklin Gardens. But, how is it all going to work?

It’s not as complicated as it looks at first glance.

Pools.

Firstly, there are 24 clubs, eight each from the Top 14, Pro 14 and the Premiership. These clubs were then divided into four tiers based on their league position last season.

The tiers were:

Tier 1 (first and second-ranked side from league): Exeter, Wasps, Leinster, Ulster, Bordeaux-Begles, Lyon

Tier 2 (third and fourth-ranked side from league): Bristol, Bath, Edinburgh, Munster, Toulon, Racing 92

Tier 3 (fifth and sixth-ranked side from league): Sale Sharks, Harlequins, Connacht, Scarlets, La Rochelle, Clermont Auvergne

Tier 4 (seventh and eighth-ranked side from league): Gloucester, Northampton, Glasgow, Dragons, Toulouse, Montpellier

The 24 clubs were then divided evenly into two pools, Pool A and Pool B.

Clubs can only play against other clubs in the same pool. Each club will play four matches during the pool stage against two other clubs. So, based on a tiered system, each team was drawn against two clubs in their pool. They will play both those teams twice, one home and one away.

A team from Tier 1 were drawn against two teams from Tier 4.

A team from Tier 4 were drawn against two teams from Tier 1.

A team from Tier 2 were drawn against two teams from Tier 3.

A team from Tier 3 were drawn against two teams from Tier 2.

So, let’s look at the pools, with the two opponents each team will play.

Pool A

Bordeaux-Bègles (Tier 1) – Dragons (Tier 4), Northampton Saints (Tier 4)

– Dragons (Tier 4), Northampton Saints (Tier 4) Leinster Rugby (1) – Montpellier (4), Northampton Saints (4)

– Montpellier (4), Northampton Saints (4) Wasps (1) – Dragons (4), Montpellier (4)

– Dragons (4), Montpellier (4) Bath Rugby (2) – La Rochelle (3), Scarlets (3)

– La Rochelle (3), Scarlets (3) Edinburgh Rugby (2) – La Rochelle (3), Sale Sharks (3)

– La Rochelle (3), Sale Sharks (3) RC Toulon (2) – Sale Sharks (3), Scarlets (3)

– Sale Sharks (3), Scarlets (3) La Rochelle (3) – Bath Rugby (2), Edinburgh Rugby (2)

– Bath Rugby (2), Edinburgh Rugby (2) Sale Sharks (3) – Edinburgh Rugby (2), RC Toulon (2)

– Edinburgh Rugby (2), RC Toulon (2) Scarlets (3) – Bath Rugby (2), RC Toulon (2)

– Bath Rugby (2), RC Toulon (2) Dragons (4) – Bordeaux-Bègles (1), Wasps (1)

– Bordeaux-Bègles (1), Wasps (1) Montpellier (4) – Leinster Rugby (1), Wasps (1)

– Leinster Rugby (1), Wasps (1) Northampton Saints (4) – Bordeaux-Bègles (1), Leinster Rugby (1)

Pool B

Exeter Chiefs (Tier 1) – Glasgow Warriors (Tier 4), Toulouse (Tier 4)

– Glasgow Warriors (Tier 4), Toulouse (Tier 4) Lyon (1) – Glasgow Warriors (4), Gloucester Rugby (4)

– Glasgow Warriors (4), Gloucester Rugby (4) Ulster Rugby (1) – Gloucester Rugby (4), Toulouse (4)

– Gloucester Rugby (4), Toulouse (4) Bristol Bears (2) – ASM Clermont Auvergne (3), Connacht Rugby (3)

– ASM Clermont Auvergne (3), Connacht Rugby (3) Munster Rugby (2) – ASM Clermont Auvergne (3), Harlequins (3)

– ASM Clermont Auvergne (3), Harlequins (3) Racing 92 (2) – Connacht Rugby (3), Harlequins (3)

– Connacht Rugby (3), Harlequins (3) ASM Clermont Auvergne (3) – Bristol Bears (2), Munster Rugby (2)

– Bristol Bears (2), Munster Rugby (2) Connacht Rugby (3) – Bristol Bears (2), Racing 92 (2)

– Bristol Bears (2), Racing 92 (2) Harlequins (3) – Munster Rugby (2), Racing 92 (2)

– Munster Rugby (2), Racing 92 (2) Glasgow Warriors (4) – Exeter Chiefs (1), Lyon (1)

– Exeter Chiefs (1), Lyon (1) Gloucester Rugby (4) – Lyon (1), Ulster Rugby (1)

Lyon (1), Ulster Rugby (1) Toulouse (4) – Exeter Chiefs (1), Ulster Rugby (1)

Irish Champions Cup fixtures

We will take this from an Irish perspective.

Leinster are the Pro 14 Tier 1 team in Pool A and have been drawn against Montpellier (Tier 4) and Northampton Saints (Tier 4). Their fixtures are Montpellier (A), Northampton (H), Northampton (A) and Montpellier (H).

Ulster (Tier 1), Munster (Tier 2) and Connacht (Tier 3) have all been drawn in Pool B. Ulster will face Tier 2 sides Gloucester and Toulouse home and away. Munster will play Tier 3 teams both Clermont and Harlequins twice. Meanwhile, Connacht are up against Bristol Bears and Racing 92, both Tier 2 clubs.

Qualification.

So each club will play their four Champions Cup games against the two sides they have been drawn with. The four highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals. Points difference and then tries scored will decide any teams that are level on points.

For the quarter-finals draw, the number 1 ranked club in Pool A will play the number 4 ranked club in Pool B, number 2 club in A plays number 3 club in B and so on.

Champions Cup Dates

The pool stages take place on consecutive weekends, either side of Christmas, to make up the four pool games. The quarter-finals will then take place over two legs, one home and one away, taking place on back to back weekends in April.

The semi-finals take place the first weekend of May with the final scheduled for Saturday, May 22nd at Stade Vélodrome, Marseille.

Round 1: December 11th-13th

Round 2: December 18th-20th

Round 3: January 15th-17th

Round 4: January 22nd-24th

Quarter-finals: 1st leg: April 2nd-4th, 2021

Quarter-finals: 2nd leg: April 9th-11th, 2021

Semi-finals: April 30th- May 2nd, 2021

Final: May 22nd, 2021

Less than two months ago, @ExeterChiefs edged out @racing92 in one of the greatest #HeinekenChampionsCup finals of all time 🙌 This Friday European rugby is officially BACK with 24 heavyweights thrashing it out for the title 🏆 Early predictions? https://t.co/27DDE0lU5A — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 7, 2020

Hope that has cleared it up. The full structure for the Champions Cup new format is available here.

