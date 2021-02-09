Share and Enjoy !

“There’s a big decision to be made here, it could be the making or breaking of Billy Burns.”

Andy Goode has said that Ireland should keep the faith with Billy Burns for their upcoming Six Nations clash with France, despite his performance against Wales.

Goode was speaking on The Rugby Pod, where he voiced his support for the Ulster fly-half.

“There’s a big decision to be made here, it could be the making or breaking of Billy Burns,” Goode said.

“If you’re Andy Farrell – and there’s the big clamour, I saw Brian O’Driscoll tweeted, “Harry Byrne’s on speed dial” – does Andy Farrell drop Billy Burns? I don’t think he should.”

Goode wants new blood to be added to the Ireland squad. However, unlike many, he is not calling for Harry Byrne to be included.

“I tweeted #BringBackCooney – didn’t think Conor Murray played that well,” Goode explained.

“I’m not just getting on the John Cooney train, I cannot believe he is not in that squad.

“What having Cooney in the squad does is it gives you that kicking option at goal, which you know is hugely important, then if you bring in Harry Byrne – there’s talk of him playing at Leinster, younger brother to Ross – or Ross.

“Or you can go with Billy, you’ve got someone like Cooney who can take the pressure off one of these young 10s coming in.”

Brian O’Driscoll has called for young Leinster fly-half Harry Byrne to be involved against France, with a growing number of voices supporting his inclusion.

On Sunday, the former Ireland captain tweeted that Byrne should be called up to the squad.

O’Driscoll said: “Speed dial Harry Byrne…”

“Very very tough pill for Billy Burns to swallow. International rugby can be brutal as there’s no hiding place but big test of character now as to what response is given.”

