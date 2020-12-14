“South Africa are number one in the world and rightly so”

The draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup was made earlier today, with Ireland drawn in Pool B alongside South Africa and Scotland.

The draw seems tricky at first glance but Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he is looking forward to the challenge of facing the world champions.

Andy Farrell on South Africa.

“It’s fantastic. You’re always going to judge yourself against the best and in this moment in time, South Africa are number one in the world and rightly so.”

“That’s a great challenge for us and obviously the rest of the group is pretty similar to the last World Cup, regarding Scotland being in there.”

“But it looks like similar types of teams that have been in the last World Cup that we could be coming up against again.

“Obviously, with the world number one South Africans thrown in there, rather than the hosts Japan in the last World Cup, it’s certainly something that gets you thinking about next steps and the journey ahead.”

Scotland rivalry.

Ireland played Scotland as recently as last week in the Autumn Nations cup and Farrell feels there is a strong rivalry developing between the two nations.

Farrell said: “We get to play Scotland every single year and the rivalry will continue which is a great strong rivalry.”

Regarding facing South Africa prior to the tournament, Farrell is hopeful Ireland will play the defending champions in one of the autumn internationals.

Nevertheless, he does feel the Lions tour next summer will be ideal preparation for any of the Irish team that makes the squad.

Farrell continued: “South Africa, it looks like we might get to play them in one of the autumn internationals. Nothing’s been confirmed yet but it looks like we might get to play them once before the World Cup, which would be great.

“But obviously there’s a Lions tour that’s shaping up for the summer of next year and that could be a big opportunity for our boys.”

Tough quarter-final draw.

If Ireland are to progress to the quarter-finals, they will more than likely face one of France or New Zealand from Pool A – two tough opponents to get past if they are to get to a first semi-final in their history.

However, Farrell likes Ireland’s build-up to this World Cup. He confirmed plans for a three-Test tour of New Zealand in the summer of 2022.

“But there is a tour in three years time that takes us to New Zealand, a three-game tour, which is super exciting and something to build on.”

Encouraging signs of detail and structured attack from Ireland against Scotland yesterday, with this run of play unfortunate not to end in a try. The 'work in progress' – as Andy Farrell calls it – is progressing.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will kick off on the 8th September 2023, with the final taking place at the Stade de France on the 21st October.

