All Blacks legend Ma’a Nonu was red-carded for striking an opponent in the face with his elbow during Toulon’s Top 14 clash with Lyon.

Nonu – who returned to Toulon in October – reacted to Lyon’s number nine Jean-Marc Doussain’s shoulder barge by elbowing him on the side of the head.

The 38-year-old – who was captaining Toulon in Lyon – used his elbow to hit the halfback right in front of the referee who was left with little option but to send Nonu off.

The former All Black centre asked the referee to head to the TMO straight away to review it, which he subsequently did before showing Nonu the red card.

Doussain also saw yellow for his involvement in the lead-up to the incident after appearing to take Nonu out of play with a deliberate shoulder charge.

Lyon – who were leading 15-6 before the incident – faired much better after Nonu’s red card and went on to score seven tries to win 54-16 at the Stade de Gerland.

Nonu’s return spell with Toulon had helped the French club’s resurgence in 2021 after a shocking run of results last year saw them drop down the Top 14 table.

Since rugby has resumed, Nonu answered an emergency call from Toulon as an injury replacement and had been enjoying a successful 2021 season prior to this weekend’s incident, playing ten games for the Top 14 side.

Ma’a Nonu’s red card against Lyon 🟥 Jean-Marc Doussain was shown a yellow card for his actions. 🟨 pic.twitter.com/MFis2Tem6v — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) March 28, 2021

Nonu played 103 tests for the All Blacks between 2003 and 2015 and won back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

He spent three seasons with Toulon after the 2015 World Cup before returning to play for the Blues in Super Rugby in 2019.

He then headed to the United States to play with San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby.

However, Covid-19 stopped last season’s tournament so he subsequently headed back to France.

