Six Nations coverage to remain free-to-air on Irish TV

“Subject to final contractual agreements, it is envisaged that all three Championships will be shared in a balanced way which will see RTÉ again broadcast games from the Men’s Guinness Six Nations, while Virgin Media Television will diversify its coverage to include the Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under 20’s Championships for the first time,” the statement reads.

“It is planned that an agreement will ensure all three Six Nations Championships (Men’s Guinness Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under 20’s tournaments) enjoy unprecedented coverage in the Republic of Ireland, benefiting from a first partnership of its kind between the two broadcasters.

IRFU CEO Phillip Browne praised this decision, noting how free to air games should keep up the interest levels in participation.

“Rugby is a participation sport and one that has always, and will always, strive to ensure a balance between finance and exposure. It is a win-win for all involved to have the future of all three Championships move through the contact stages with partners that have a history of showcasing our game.

“How we, and our broadcast partners, present our game is important, not only for the hear-and-now of the viewers sitting down together to watch a particular game, but for those who may be inspired to take up the ball and play in schools and clubs.

“We look forward to working with both Virgin Media and RTÉ on the promotion of our great game across men’s and women’s rugby,” Browne said.

Wales are the current competition holders and ten of their players were selected in the British and Irish Lions squad announced last week, while Ireland had eight players chosen in Warren Gatland’s panel.