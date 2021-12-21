Ultan Dillane reflects on ‘hardest’ decision to leave Connacht for overseas adventure

A blow for Connacht.

Connacht Rugby have confirmed that Irish international Ultan Dillane will leave the province at the end of his current contract, signing for an overseas club.

Dillane, who has been an integral part of Connacht over the last number of years, informed the players and management of the province that he will leave at the end of the season.

And in a statement issued by the province, they confirmed that his next destination will be revealed in ‘due course’.

We can confirm Ultan Dillane will depart the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. Thank you for your 10 years of dedication to the province Ultan, and best of luck with everything in the future 🤝🟢 Full statement: https://t.co/BoAW0qI6K7 pic.twitter.com/upbsTjIYEs — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 21, 2021

“Ultan has been a key part of Connacht Rugby right from his initial entry into our Academy almost 10 years ago and will remain a key figure for us until he finishes up at the end of this season,” Head Coach Andy Friend said.

“This has not been an easy decision for Ultan however he has been completely open, honest and respectful in how he has engaged with the club on this matter.

“Whilst it is disappointing for us that Ultan is moving on, we wish him all very best for the future and the next stage of his career.”

Ultan Dillane.

Dillane then issued his own statement, admitting that it was a wrench to depart the province.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but ultimately I feel that the time has come for me to experience a new challenge in my career,” he explained.

“I am forever grateful to all the coaches and wider staff at Connacht I’ve worked with these past 10 years. You have all helped make my dream of becoming a professional and international rugby player a reality.”

“I will be giving absolutely everything to finish my time in Connacht on a high, and help all of us to go on to have a really successful season. This is a team on the up and I’ll forever be a Connacht Rugby supporter.”

Next up for Connacht is a trip to Ravenhill to take on Ulster on St Stephen’s Day. Kick-off in Belfast is at 5.15pm.

