Ulster confirm derby clash v Leinster remains in doubt over Covid-19 concerns

The game may still be in doubt.

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that their game against Leinster remains in considerable doubt, as their first-team squad continues to grapple with a Covid-19 outbreak.

An initial outbreak saw their St. Stephen’s Day clash against Connacht postponed, and it seems their next game may not take place as planned.

That is according to a press release issued by the province, who updated their supporters regarding the status of the game that is due to take place on Saturday.

Ulster Rugby issue statement on Leinster clash.

“Ulster Rugby would like to update supporters that some uncertainty remains around the Ulster v Leinster match scheduled for this Saturday at Kingspan Stadium,” a statement read.