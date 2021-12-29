Close sidebar

Ulster confirm derby clash v Leinster remains in doubt over Covid-19 concerns

by Andrew Dempsey
Ulster v Leinster

The game may still be in doubt.

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that their game against Leinster remains in considerable doubt, as their first-team squad continues to grapple with a Covid-19 outbreak.

An initial outbreak saw their St. Stephen’s Day clash against Connacht postponed, and it seems their next game may not take place as planned.

That is according to a press release issued by the province, who updated their supporters regarding the status of the game that is due to take place on Saturday.

Ulster Rugby issue statement on Leinster clash.

“Ulster Rugby would like to update supporters that some uncertainty remains around the Ulster v Leinster match scheduled for this Saturday at Kingspan Stadium,” a statement read.

“This update follows the postponement of our United Rugby Championship Round 8 fixture against Connacht Rugby, after a number of the Senior Men’s squad tested positive for COVID-19.

“We continue to work closely at this time with the URC, and other relevant stakeholders, and would like to thank supporters for their understanding, and good wishes for those affected, at this challenging time.

“An update on the status of the match will be issued as soon as possible, with ticket holders to be contacted directly.”

URC’s Covid-19 crisis.

This latest development has seen the URC’s scheduled fixture list plunged into even more doubt, as they have been forced to contend with a number of Covid-19 related postponements.

Leinster’s last scheduled game against Munster at Thomond Park was called off, as was the all-Scottish affair between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Glasgow v Edinburgh

An update on Ulster vs Leinster is set to be provided in due course.

