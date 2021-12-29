Ulster v Leinster postponed as URC call off three more games due to Covid-19

Ulster v Leinster is off.

Ulster’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Leinster has been postponed, according to a statement from the URC this evening.

Earlier today, Ulster Rugby confirmed that the status of the game remained in considerable doubt, despite their game against Connacht on St. Stephen’s Day being postponed.

And just this evening, the competition has confirmed that the game will not go ahead, alongside two other games, in Dragons v Cardiff, and Edinburgh v Glasgow.

The statement in full as Ulster v Leinster is called off.

“The United Rugby Championship has confirmed that Ulster Rugby’s Round 9 fixture versus Leinster Rugby, due to be played at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday, is one of three URC games this weekend that will not go ahead as scheduled,” a statement read.