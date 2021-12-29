Ulster v Leinster postponed as URC call off three more games due to Covid-19

Ulster v Leinster is off.
Ulster’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Leinster has been postponed, according to a statement from the URC this evening.
Earlier today, Ulster Rugby confirmed that the status of the game remained in considerable doubt, despite their game against Connacht on St. Stephen’s Day being postponed.
And just this evening, the competition has confirmed that the game will not go ahead, alongside two other games, in Dragons v Cardiff, and Edinburgh v Glasgow.
The statement in full as Ulster v Leinster is called off.
“The United Rugby Championship has confirmed that Ulster Rugby’s Round 9 fixture versus Leinster Rugby, due to be played at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday, is one of three URC games this weekend that will not go ahead as scheduled,” a statement read.
“The following fixtures have been postponed:
Ulster v Leinster
Dragons v Cardiff Rugby
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors
“The URC games were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday (January 1 and 2), however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors and Ulster squads have been reported.
“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Ulster and their respective health authorities and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled.
“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule these games.”
Ulster v Leinster.
Ulster’s game against Leinster has become their second game in a row that has been postponed due to Covid-19.
🔈𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 | 𝙐𝙡𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙫 𝙇𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧
The @URCOfficial has confirmed that our Round 9 fixture v @leinsterrugby, due to be played this Saturday, is one of three #URC games this weekend that will not go ahead as scheduled.
Full details ⤵️
— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 29, 2021
As a result of the latest postponement, the game will take place at a later date, with the URC scrambling to retake control of the escalating crisis.
As it stands, Munster’s game against Connacht will take place as planned on Saturday.
Read More About: Covid-19, leinster rugby, ulster rugby, URC