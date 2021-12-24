Close sidebar

Ulster v Connacht latest URC clash to be called off amid Covid-19 chaos

by Andrew Dempsey

Ulster v Connacht is off.

The URC have confirmed that the St. Stephen’s Day interprovincial clash between Ulster and Connacht has been postponed, due to a raft of Covid-19 cases in the Ulster squad.

In a statement issued on Christmas Eve, the Northern province confirmed that they would not be able to fulfil the fixture.

As a result, they have also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the URC to decide upon a new date for the fixture in the meantime.

“The Round 8 United Rugby Championship fixture between Ulster Rugby and Connacht Rugby has been postponed,” a statement read.

“The game was due to take place on Sunday, 26th December in Belfast, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster Rugby squad have been reported by the province.

“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Ulster Rugby and the local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

“Ticket holders are advised that their tickets remain valid for the rescheduled fixture, and the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed.

“Please note that the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be closed until 10am on Wednesday 29 December, so no individual queries can be responded to until then.”

Ulster v Connacht.

As a result of this latest postponement, it now means that both interprovincial games due to take place this weekend will no longer take place.

Earlier this week, Leinster’s game against Munster was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak in Leinster’s squad.

