Ulster v Connacht latest URC clash to be called off amid Covid-19 chaos

“The game was due to take place on Sunday, 26th December in Belfast, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster Rugby squad have been reported by the province.

📢 𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 The Round 8 #URC fixture between Ulster Rugby and @ConnachtRugby has been postponed. Full story ⤵️#ULSvCON https://t.co/Ter9ebFVNo — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 24, 2021

“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Ulster Rugby and the local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

⚠️ | Our game with Ulster on St. Stephen’s Day has been postponed. We hope those affected at @UlsterRugby remain well. The URC will now consider available dates to reschedule the game. pic.twitter.com/dexuZoxtpT — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 24, 2021

“Ticket holders are advised that their tickets remain valid for the rescheduled fixture, and the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed.

“Please note that the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be closed until 10am on Wednesday 29 December, so no individual queries can be responded to until then.”

As a result of this latest postponement, it now means that both interprovincial games due to take place this weekend will no longer take place.

Earlier this week, Leinster’s game against Munster was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak in Leinster’s squad.