Ulster confirm new contracts for trio

Ulster unveil three contract extensions.

“It is great that Matty, James and Tom have bought into what we are trying to achieve as a club and, because of this, are prepared to further commit themselves to the province,” Ulster boss Dan McFarland said.

“All three add a huge amount to the squad, with Matty demonstrating his value as a lineout operating and ball carrying 6.\

“Tom is still a young tighthead but has already earned international recognition for his relentless workrate and physicality. James has made a big breakthrough this year, adding consistency in his fundamentals to a top-class ability to beat defenders.

“I look forward to seeing what the next two years hold for this group of young players.”

Despite their poor start to the month, Ulster roared back into contention in European competition, winning their opening two games on the bounce.

McFarland’s side lost 19-13 to Welsh rivals Ospreys, before then seeing off Clermont Auvergne and Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup.

On St Stephen’s Day, however, they take on Connacht at Ravenhill, before they then visit the RDS, taking on a Covid-19 hit Leinster.