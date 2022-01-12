Simon Zebo cleared to play in crunch European clash for Munster

Simon Zebo has been handed a major boost.

Munster winger Simon Zebo will not be handed a ban after his red card in last weekend’s URC derby win at home to Ulster at Thomond Park.

Zebo was dismissed early on last Saturday, but it did little to deter Johann van Graan’s side from recording a vital win against their Northern rivals.

But following the meeting of a disciplinary panel today, Zebo will not be handed a ban, as his tackle was not viewed as ‘serious foul play’

The statement.

“A Disciplinary Panel met today (Wednesday, January 12) to consider the red card against Simon Zebo (No 11) of Munster Rugby which occurred against Ulster Rugby on Saturday, January 8,” a URC statement read.

“The Player received a red card under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

“Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

🚨 Disciplinary Decision – Simon Zebo Statement 👇#URC — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) January 12, 2022

“The Disciplinary Panel of Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland) considered all of the evidence and camera angles available and concluded that the Player’s actions did not result in foul play.

“In particular, on detailed examination of the video evidence, the Panel determined that it was No 10 of Munster Rugby who completes the tackle on Michael Lowry (No 15) of Ulster Rugby, with Simon Zebo only making minimal contact whilst wrapping his left arm.

“As a result, the player is free to continue playing this weekend.”

Simon Zebo.

News of Zebo being cleared of foul play comes at a good time for the Munster winger, who just penned a new deal with the province.

Most importantly, however, for Munster, is that he will be able to play against French side Castres on Friday.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

