Ronan O’Gara in tense Top 14 exchange after dramatic win

Former Munster hero Ronan O’Gara was involved in a touchline war of words on Saturday night, as La Rochelle secured a late win against Top 14 rivals Bordeaux.

O’Gara, and his opposite number clashed just before the half-time break, as the ex-Munster man’s side sought to close the gap at between them and Bordeaux at the top end of the Top 14 standings.

And they did just that, as Ihaia West kicked home a late winner for La Rochelle, ahead of an exciting end to the season for the French giants.

But at the time of O’Gara’s clash with Bordeaux boss Christophe Urios, his side were two points behind, despite scoring two tries in the first-half.

Bordeaux took a 12-10 lead into the break thanks to four penalties from Maxime Lucu.

But tries from La Rochelle duo Raymond Rhule and Jonathan Danty kept them in touch, with West scoring a late winner for the visitors.

That was after Lucu put his side ahead just into the closing stages of the game.

From the available footage, it appeared as if Urios reacted badly to a fist-pump of sorts from O’Gara, with the Bordeaux boss squaring up to his opposite number.

The reaction left an animated O’Gara riled up, before an official stepped in to defuse the situation on the sideline.

The clash, however, may set the tone for a tense couple of weeks between the sides, who face one another in a two-legged Champions Cup affair.

O’Gara’s side were runners up at home, and on the continent last year, and will be looking to make up for that heartache in the coming weeks.

The first-leg takes place on Saturday, April 9th, before the return leg takes place a week later on April 16th.

