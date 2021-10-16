Robbie Henshaw a major doubt for Ireland’s November series with foot injury

Robbie Henshaw is a major doubt for Ireland’s internationals next month.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has confirmed that Robbie Henshaw is a doubt for Ireland’s autumn internationals next month with a foot injury that has kept him out in recent weeks.

Cullen revealed the news as Ireland get set to name their squad for the international series next week, with Henshaw’s involvement still unknown.

Cullen’s side take on Scarlets on Saturday evening in the URC, before a trip to Glasgow awaits. Henshaw, however, will not be involved in either of those two games.

Leo Cullen reveals Robbie Henshaw’s injury.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against the Scarlets this weekend, Cullen noted that Henshaw has been struggling with a foot injury – and it is unclear when he will return.

“He has an issue with his foot and it’s just been a little slower than we would have thought so it’s unlikely he will play in this block but hopefully he won’t be too far behind after that.

“He’s such a key player, Robbie, for Ireland and Leinster, and I think you saw with the Lions as well. In the past he’s come back reasonably seamlessly off the back of breaks with the various different injuries that he’s had.

“He tends to come back in a good place. He’s training away but he’s just not able to play right now. I think once he’s back he’ll be able to go straight back in, whatever team that is with.”

Doubts linger over Robbie Henshaw’s Ireland prospects.

In the upcoming international window, Henshaw and Ireland have a number of challenging assignments that lie in waiting.

New Zealand and Argentina come to the Aviva Stadium alongside Japan who kick off Ireland’s series in Dublin on November 6th.

With time running out for Henshaw in his race to be fit, Cullen explained that his fitness is being monitored on a week-by-week basis for now.

