Rob Kearney to retire from professional rugby this weekend

The end of an era.

Former Ireland international Rob Kearney has confirmed that he is to retire from professional rugby this weekend after the Barbarians game against Samoa.

Kearney had been coy on his future in recent months following a spell in Australia, but he has opted to call it quits aged 35.

During his trophy-laden career, Kearney won 95 Ireland caps, and represented Leinster with distinction before leaving the province in September 2020.

Confirming that he is going to play for the Barbarians this weekend, it was then when he confirmed he was to call it a day in his professional career.

“It’s always been a dream to play for the Barbarians,” he said on Twitter. “And what a historic team to play your last game of rugby with, grateful for the opportunity!”

"It's always been a dream to play for the @Barbarian_FC and what a historic team to play your last game of rugby with, grateful for the opportunity!"

During his career, the Louth native won four Six Nations titles – two of which were Grand Slams – and was also selected to play for the Lions in 2009 and 2013.

Recently, Kearney has been playing GAA with his local club side Cooley Kickams after a spell Down Under in Australia with Western Force.

While he was with the Australian side, the 35-year-old played eight times for the clubs, grabbing himself one try in the process.

At the end of his stint in Australia, it was unclear whether or not he was going to retire from professional rugby, and despite reported interest from some French clubs, he has.

The Co. Louth native brought an end to his Ireland career in 2019 after making his debut in 2007. The Barbarians game against Samoa takes place on Saturday afternoon, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

