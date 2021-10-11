Munster dealt major blow as RG Snyman sidelined with ACL tear

A massive blow for Munster.

Munster have been dealt a huge blow after it was confirmed that RG Snyman has been sidelined with an ACL injury he picked up in Sunday’s win against the Scarlets.

Snyman was forced off with a serious injury on Sunday, and the injury is just as bad as first feared – with Munster confirming that he is set to be out injured with a long-term injury setback.

The World Cup winner has struggled with injuries in the past, and his latest blow comes at a bad time for the 26-year-old as Munster head into a crunch part of their season.

Munster confirm RG Snyman has ruptured his ACL.

In a statement, the province confirmed the news after Snyman was forced off minutes after being introduced as a substitute for Johann Van Graan’s side.

“We are all hugely disappointed for RG,” Van Graan said.

“After doing everything that was asked of him and working so hard to get back into great shape everyone feels for him right now.

Very disappointing news for RG Snyman as it's confirmed he has sustained a re-rupture of his cruciate ligament. JvG: 'While this is a setback, we know RG is young & resilient given everything he has gone through in the last year so there's a strong sense of perspective.'#SUAF — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 11, 2021

“While this is a setback, we know RG is young and resilient given everything he has gone through in the last year so there is a strong sense of perspective here.

“We have seen what other world class players have done in this position before and they have come back to reach the successful heights of their careers and I would expect no different for someone of RG’s class and standing.”

Van Graan’s worst fears realised.

Speaking after Sunday’s game, Van Graan admitted that he was afraid that he would lose his star man for a considerable period of time.

“We are pretty worried about it. He’ll need to go for a scan and we’ll see what’s ahead of him then. We’ll all rally around him and make sure he’s well looked after,” van Graan said.

RG Snyman limps off shortly after coming on as a replacement. Let’s hope that the Springboks lock’s injury is not serious #SCAvMUN #RTERugby #RTESport https://t.co/JrzrUD5l3M pic.twitter.com/ioisL19Hgg — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 10, 2021

Munster, however, came through Sunday’s game against with a thumping win on the road, winning the game by a scoreline of 43-13.

Read More About: Johann van Graan, munster rugby, RG Snyman