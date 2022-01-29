Peter Stringer believes Munster need to show ‘more’ despite Zebre win

A simple message from Peter Stringer.

Former Munster scrum-half Peter Stringer has called on Munster to show more, despite their URC win away to Zebre on Saturday evening.

Despite naming a much-changed side from last week’s win over Wasps, Munster flattered to deceive in Northern Italy, with plenty of their young stars failing to live up to their hype.

And while it was a comfortable win in the end, Stringer feels that Johan van Graan’s side needed to show more.

Peter Stringer demands more from Munster.

“When you go to a place like Zebre.. It’s nearly a year since they’ve won a game and you at it look like that,” he said on RTE after the game. “And I suppose, you try and look at a team like Munster’s that they picked.

“You’ve got guys getting an opportunity to play and that’s what you’d like to see. But you’d like to see a little bit of enthusiasm, and a little bit of energy. I don’t know. These guys are taking the field fully for the first time in a quite a while.

“It was a bit of a team thrown together. Very much changed from last week, but again, you’d expect to see a little bit of creativity.

“A lot of the tries were close quarter. No doubt, they’ll be happy with the bonus point, but it will be a case of moving on from here. There will be very little in terms of analysis done on it and go on to the next game.

“But I think from the evolution of this Munster team, I think we still need to see a little bit more.”

Munster.

Next up for Munster, however, is a trip away to Glasgow Warriors on February 11th in Scotland.

But should they look to win, they will have to do it without a number of their international stars – due to Ireland’s Six Nations involvement set to begin next weekend.

Read More About: Munster, peter stringer