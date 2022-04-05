Peter O’Mahony pays tribute to retiring Dan Leavy

A classy tribute from the Munster skipper.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony paid tribute to Dan Leavy, who was forced to call time on his professional rugby career earlier today.

The Leinster and Ireland star called a day on his relatively young career due to a number of issues plaguing him in recent times.

And speaking today, ahead of Munster’s Champions Cup tie against Exeter, O’Mahony paid tribute to his international teammate, and now former interprovincial foe.

“I’m gutted to hear the news for him..”

“I certainly want to start off by saying I’m gutted to hear the news for him,” O’Mahony said. “An incredible athlete, an incredible rugby player, but he’s a top man which is more important.

“Playing alongside him, I was lucky enough to do it in the 2018 season when we won the Slam, and he was into everything, an incredibly pivotal role in that campaign and that team.

💙 | “It has been a pleasure and privilege to have worked with @DanLeafy94. He brought positive energy to the group and we will miss him dearly but would like to acknowledge the significant contribution he has made here.” 🙌 – Leo Cullen #ThankYouDan pic.twitter.com/s3Abf5tO4O — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 5, 2022

“He really kicked on into that group – that younger age group that’s with Ireland, he really kicked on with them and was destined for great things.

“It’s very tough for everyone playing rugby in Ireland to hear that kind of news. Just a good person, mainly, that’s the main reason. An incredible rugby player that Leinster and Ireland have lost. It’s sad news.”

Dan Leavy.

Leavy played 79 times for Leinster and won 11 caps for Ireland, but has been advised to retire from the sport following expert medical opinion due to a knee injury he first suffered in March 2019.

The powerful back rower has played a handful of times since then, but has suffered recurring issues with his knee in the past three years and has decided to call time on his career.

