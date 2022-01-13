Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray return as Munster name team for crunch clash v Castres

Munster have named their squad for Friday.

Munster boss Johann van Graan has named his Munster side ahead of Friday’s crunch Heineken Champions Cup clash away to Castres in France.

Van Graan has made five changes to his side that saw off Ulster last weekend at Thomond Park, with Keith Earls and Peter O’Mahony both returning to the starting XV.

Ireland stars Conor Murray and Andrew Conway have also returned to the starting side, as Munster eye a third win on the bounce in the Champions Cup.

Of course, Munster head into Friday’s showdown having won their first two games in European competition against Wasps and Castres.

The win over Wasps, however, came amid the backdrop of a Covid-19 outbreak within their squad following their trip to South Africa in early-December.

But that did little to deter a much-changed Munster from winning on the road, and they were able to back that up with a win at home to Castres a week later.

Friday night, however, will be a stiffer test on the road for Munster, as they eye another big win.

Out-half Jake Flannery is in line to make his Champions Cup debut as a substitute; while Jean Kleyn is set to return to the squad after missing out with a knee injury last week.

Munster starting XV named for Munster v Castres.

Starting XV:

Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray;

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Shane Daly

